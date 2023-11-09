Chippa out to avenge cup loss in league fixture against Stellies
Chippa United will be out to avenge their 2-1 defeat in the Carling Knockout Cup when they play Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Stellies have enjoyed a four-match winning run in the league and cup and will come to Gqeberha oozing confidence after their 2-1 league win against Richards Bay on Tuesday...
