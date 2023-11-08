Mammila still believes Chippa can finish in top four
Though most will tell you a top-four finish in the league for Chippa United this season is just wishful thinking, head coach Morgan Mammila is determined to buck the odds despite the team's loss on Tuesday.
The Gqeberha side suffered their third defeat in the DStv Premiership to Cape Town City, losing 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.