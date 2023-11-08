×

Soccer

Mammila still believes Chippa can finish in top four

Premium
08 November 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Though most will tell you a top-four finish in the league for Chippa United this season is just wishful thinking, head coach Morgan Mammila is determined to buck the odds despite the team's loss on Tuesday.

The Gqeberha side suffered their third defeat in the DStv Premiership to Cape Town City, losing 2-1  at Cape Town Stadium...

