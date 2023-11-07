×

Soccer

Young Ebhayi soccer players on the rise

By Herald Reporter - 07 November 2023
TALENTED STARS: Ebhayi Football Club’s Urighan Barford, from Alexander Road High, launches for a header during the U16 Super Cup tournament in Cape Town at the weekend
Image: SUPPLIED

An Ebhayi Football Club team shone in the Under-16 Super Cup in Cape Town at the weekend, where some of the best coastal teams from Cape Town were showcased.

The PE Football Association team were the only side from outside Cape Town to participate in the competition.

Ebhayi played four matches — registering two wins, a draw and a loss.

This put them at the top of the log after the group stages.

They then overcame Rockafellas FC 2-0 in their quarterfinal match to advance to the semifinals on Sunday.

They faced a tough test against Stellenbosch University’s U16 team in the semifinals and were beaten 1-0 after their opponents managed to score a goal in the final minute of the game.

Three Alexander Road High School pupils — Damien Freeks, Rio Jonas and Urighan Barford — made the trip to Cape Town as part of the Ebhayi squad.

Young midfielder Freeks is a star on the rise, having shown amazing promise as a player and having won a number of awards in 2023.

Besides the team’s excellent results at the tournament, three Ebhayi FC players — Freeks, Lydin Stewart and Sivuziwe Lonzi — were selected for the Super Cup tournament team.

