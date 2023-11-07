An Ebhayi Football Club team shone in the Under-16 Super Cup in Cape Town at the weekend, where some of the best coastal teams from Cape Town were showcased.
The PE Football Association team were the only side from outside Cape Town to participate in the competition.
Ebhayi played four matches — registering two wins, a draw and a loss.
This put them at the top of the log after the group stages.
They then overcame Rockafellas FC 2-0 in their quarterfinal match to advance to the semifinals on Sunday.
They faced a tough test against Stellenbosch University’s U16 team in the semifinals and were beaten 1-0 after their opponents managed to score a goal in the final minute of the game.
Three Alexander Road High School pupils — Damien Freeks, Rio Jonas and Urighan Barford — made the trip to Cape Town as part of the Ebhayi squad.
Young midfielder Freeks is a star on the rise, having shown amazing promise as a player and having won a number of awards in 2023.
Besides the team’s excellent results at the tournament, three Ebhayi FC players — Freeks, Lydin Stewart and Sivuziwe Lonzi — were selected for the Super Cup tournament team.
HeraldLIVE
Young Ebhayi soccer players on the rise
Image: SUPPLIED
An Ebhayi Football Club team shone in the Under-16 Super Cup in Cape Town at the weekend, where some of the best coastal teams from Cape Town were showcased.
The PE Football Association team were the only side from outside Cape Town to participate in the competition.
Ebhayi played four matches — registering two wins, a draw and a loss.
This put them at the top of the log after the group stages.
They then overcame Rockafellas FC 2-0 in their quarterfinal match to advance to the semifinals on Sunday.
They faced a tough test against Stellenbosch University’s U16 team in the semifinals and were beaten 1-0 after their opponents managed to score a goal in the final minute of the game.
Three Alexander Road High School pupils — Damien Freeks, Rio Jonas and Urighan Barford — made the trip to Cape Town as part of the Ebhayi squad.
Young midfielder Freeks is a star on the rise, having shown amazing promise as a player and having won a number of awards in 2023.
Besides the team’s excellent results at the tournament, three Ebhayi FC players — Freeks, Lydin Stewart and Sivuziwe Lonzi — were selected for the Super Cup tournament team.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Sport