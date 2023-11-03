South Africa reached the final two years later and finished third in 2000, and in 2019 they made it into the quarterfinals.
Eyes will also be on Bafana Bafana when they play in the Africa Cup of Nations next year.
Supporters filled the FNB BankCity precinct in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The Springboks are on a trophy parade tour after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, beating the All Blacks 12-11 in a historical final. The Proteas are also on a quest to win their first Cricket World Cup underway in India.
LISTEN | 'Bafana Bafana please make us proud like other children' — Springbok supporters
Springboks supporters who attended the team's victory parade in Johannesburg are pleading with Bafana Bafana to also make them proud.
