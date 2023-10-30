Manchester United midfielder Fernandes is 'not captain material', says Keane

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes should be stripped of his captaincy according to former player Roy Keane, who blasted the Portuguese international after the squad's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.
“What I saw today, I would take the captaincy off Fernandes. He is not captain material,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “He's whinging, he's moaning.
“I would start with that because the manager can control that. He is the opposite to what I would want as a captain.”
Keane, a former United captain, echoed Gary Neville's thoughts on Fernandes after the side's 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool last season, their heaviest loss since 1931.
Fernandes grew increasingly frustrated during that game in March, waving his arms wildly, falling theatrically and gesturing to manager Erik ten Hag to sub him off.
“I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace,” Neville, also a former captain at United, said that night. "(United) have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing — a shambles — in this game.”
Fernandes was made captain last summer after Harry Maguire was stripped of the role.
“Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100%,” Keane said on Sunday. “I know it's a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.
Manager Erik ten Hag said Sunday's demolition was one of the most disappointing days in his tenure with the team.
Asked if Sunday was one of his worst days on the job, the downcast manager told reporters: “Yes. Of course, it is disappointing.
“When you lose a derby in the way we lose is disappointing. First half we had a very good game plan and the execution was very good and then the penalty changed the moment.”
City's goalscoring machine Erling Haaland converted a penalty in the 26th minute in his first of two goals, while Phil Foden added the visitors' third in the 80th minute, sending disgruntled United fans to the exits early.
United stumbled out to a horrible start to their season but there was a sense of the tide turning after their 1-0 Champions League win on Tuesday over Copenhagen, their third consecutive victory in all competitions.
But the chasm between the Manchester sides looked huge on Sunday as City ran circles around the home team in the second half.
Asked if United, who are eighth in the standings after 10 games, were heading in the wrong direction, Ten Hag countered that the first half was toe-to-toe before the penalty and pointed out Scott McTominay's shot just before the break that keeper Ederson punched over the bar.
United's loss marked the third time they had been beaten by three or more goals in a Premier League home game by City.
It was also City's seventh win at Old Trafford under manager Pep Guardiola, whose squad turned the storied stadium into their personal playground on Sunday to the delight of visiting sky-blue fans, who never stopped singing.
Guardiola was asked why the victory had come so easily.
“I understand the question because you are a good journalist — it looks easy but it is not,” he said.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville called United's loss “appalling” on Sky Sports.
"(City have) got brilliant players and what you saw at the end of today, with players running back, you saw everything you want to see in a team,” added Keane.
“Pep must be delighted. You can have all the skill and talent but they've got hunger.” — Reuters
