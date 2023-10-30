Mammila happy to settle for point against ‘defensive’ AmaZulu

Though disappointed with their 1-1 draw against a defensive AmaZulu side, Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila said he was pleased to have come away with a point in Gqeberha on Saturday evening.
Nine-man Chippa came back from a goal down to share the spoils with AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Usuthu's Mbongeni Gumede scored first to put his side in the lead before halftime.
Red cards for Thabiso Lebitso (56th minute) and Elmo Kambindu (93rd minute) saw Chippa reduced to nine men in the second half.
A mistake from AmaZulu captain and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa after 78 minutes drew Chippa level.
Mammila said his team struggled to break AmaZulu's tough wall of defence but was satisfied with his team's performance despite playing for most of the second half with 10 players and then nine towards the end of the game.
“We were playing against a team with a lot of numbers,” Mammila said.
“They started with five defenders and I knew it was going to be difficult to break that wall.
“One thing for sure we scored a legitimate goal. Had that goal been allowed, we would be talking a different story, but that is water under the bridge.
“Luck was not on our side, one day we will score. But, overall, it was a nice game and after 60 minutes when we were one man down, we were a much better team because of how we trained.
“We can play up until 90 minutes. It's two points we missed out on but it's fine, we take one point and we go home and sleep.”
Chippa's next league game is against Cape Town City on November 7.
• It may still be very early in the season but the chances of Orlando Pirates catching up and seriously challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title seem to be highly unrealistic at this stage.
Pirates once again dropped crucial points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane City in a league clash at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Patrick Maswanganyi had opened the scoring on 39 minutes while Given Mashikinya equalised for the men from Polokwane.
The Buccaneers needed a victory at all costs against the Rise and Shine to get their league campaign back on the road.
The Soweto giants are still 15 points behind the top-of-the-table Sundowns, who have played eight games compared to Pirates’ seven.
Catching up with Sundowns, who don’t look like they will drop the ball any time soon, will be a mountain to climb for the Soweto giants.
Their failure to collect maximum points against the so-called smaller teams doesn’t help their cause.
Pirates travel to Cape Town Spurs for another league clash on Wednesday. — Additional reporting by Sitehmbiso Dindi
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
