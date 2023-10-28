Nine-man Chippa United came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 against AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.
Usuthu's Mbongeni Gumede scored first to put his side in the lead before halftime.
Red cards for Thabiso Lebitso (56th minute) and Elmo Kambindu (93rd minute) saw Chippa reduced to nine men in the second half.
A mistake from AmaZulu captain and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa after 78 minutes saw Chippa level the score and collect a valuable point.
HeraldLIVE
Nine-man Chippa share spoils with AmaZulu
Soccer reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Nine-man Chippa United came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 against AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.
Usuthu's Mbongeni Gumede scored first to put his side in the lead before halftime.
Red cards for Thabiso Lebitso (56th minute) and Elmo Kambindu (93rd minute) saw Chippa reduced to nine men in the second half.
A mistake from AmaZulu captain and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa after 78 minutes saw Chippa level the score and collect a valuable point.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby