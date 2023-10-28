×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Nine-man Chippa share spoils with AmaZulu

28 October 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Gadinkame Modise of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Gqeberha
Gadinkame Modise of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Nine-man Chippa United came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 against AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

Usuthu's Mbongeni Gumede scored first to put his side in the lead before halftime.

Red cards for Thabiso Lebitso (56th minute) and Elmo Kambindu (93rd minute) saw Chippa reduced to nine men in the second half.

A mistake from AmaZulu captain and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa after 78 minutes saw Chippa level the score and collect a valuable point.

HeraldLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...

Latest