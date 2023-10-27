Chippa focusing on league after cup exit — Kazapua
Gqeberha outfit chasing victory against AmaZulu in clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Chippa United goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua says they have put their 2-1 Carling Knockout Cup loss to Stellenbosch behind them and their focus is now on the premier league.
The Gqeberha-based side play AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership soccer fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.