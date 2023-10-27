×

Soccer

Chippa focusing on league after cup exit — Kazapua

Gqeberha outfit chasing victory against AmaZulu in clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

27 October 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua says they have put their 2-1 Carling Knockout Cup loss to Stellenbosch behind them and their focus is now on the premier league.

The Gqeberha-based side play AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership soccer fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm)...

