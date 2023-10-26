Chippa have AmaZulu in their sights — Mammila
Chippa United soccer coach Morgan Mammila says he has prepared his side well for their DStv Premiership fixture against AmaZulu at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm).
AmaZulu will come to Gqeberha oozing confidence after their 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup last weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.