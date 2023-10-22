Mammila admits Chippa were just not good enough

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila were just not good enough after losing 2-1 to Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout Cup at a rainy Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Second-half goals from Andre de Jong and Kgaogelo Sekgota saw Stellies progress to the next round with the only goal for the Gqeberha side coming via a free kick by Menzi Ndwandwe in the 64th minute.
Chippa dug deep to try for an equaliser but their attempts were fruitless.
Mammila said Stellenbosch ticked all the boxes on match day and his players just couldn't match up.
The Chilli Boys played without five of their regulars.
Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili and midfielder Ronaldo Maarman were ruled out due to injury while Zambian forward Augustine Mulenga, Tanzanian midfielder Baraka Majogoro and winger Luvuyo Memela took family duty leave.
The coach said the absence of the quintet dented the team's chances with the Chilli Boys looking flat on the day.
“Once you have five regulars that are not with the team it will take a toll and you could see that we did not have that rhythm,” Mammila said.
“We were only good with the ball in our half, offensively we were very poor. We couldn't even combine and have shots on target for almost 45 minutes.
“A lot of players who played on match day were playing for the first time [this season].
“So I knew it was going to be a problem. You miss the goalkeeper who almost played all the matches. You miss Memela who has been playing well, you miss Baraka who has been solid in the middle, Mulenga who helps us play and we miss Ronaldo.
“I just knew we were going to have a tough time, but I thought the other players who came in did their best.
“However, let's give credit to Stellenbosch. They were a much better team today, they were more organised, sharper and better than us.
“We lost the game because we were not good enough to win the match.”
Chippa next play AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
• Meanwhile, embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki seems resigned to getting the sack after being subjected to more violent conduct by fans.
Ntseki was pelted with missiles for the third time this season after they crashed out of the Carling Cup, losing 1-0 to AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
He was unable to do his mandatory post-match TV interview as angry fans were baying for his blood. Ntseki was eventually escorted off the pitch by security personnel.
“At the end of the day, it’s football — you win some and you lose some. The day you get hired, the door is opened for you to exit and that’s football for us,” a visibly dejected Ntseki said after the game against Usuthu, where Taariq Fielies’ solitary 88th-minute strike proved the difference.
“If you don’t get results, you should be ready to get fired but the manner in which it’s happening is actually not the Kaizer Chiefs way.”
It was Ntseki’s sixth defeat since taking charge of Chiefs at the start of the season with only four wins and three draws in all competitions. — Additional reporting by Sihle Ndebele
HeraldLIVE
Mammila admits Chippa were just not good enough
Stellenbosch tick all the boxes at NMB Stadium, while Ntseki pelted again as Chiefs crash out in Joburg
Soccer reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
