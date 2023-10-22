“A 'Love and Peace' slogan is what has carried Kaizer Chiefs for so many years and I think that will continue. It will continue to be the love and peace brand that we've had for the past 53 years.
Chiefs will face further and stiffer disciplinary action from the PSL after being fined for three previous missile-throwing incidents this season already.
They will also play at least one game behind closed doors and pay R50,000 (additional to the R280,000 they have paid in fines already for this offence this campaign) given those sanctions were suspended in their last DC outcome at the start of this month.
Chiefs face in-form, second-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows next in their league match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Fans are impatient: Ntseki after missiles thrown again after Chiefs’ loss to Usuthu
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has accused the club's supporters of impatience after they again threw missiles at him after Amakhosi were dumped out of the Carling Knockout Cup in the first round, losing 1-0 to AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Ntseki said this despite Amakhosi supporters having endured an unprecedented spell where the club that once enjoyed an unparalleled trophy record has not won silverware in eight years.
Chiefs' last major trophy was the Premiership title in May 2015 to conclude a league and cup double in 2014-15. Ntseki, appointed head coach at the beginning of 2023-24, has already failed to end the drought in two cup competitions this season. Chiefs bowed out in the semifinals against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8.
“I think in terms of South African football supporters the bigger challenge is that we're not very supportive, we're not very patient when results are not coming,” Ntseki said after Saturday's loss.
“I think it is very unfortunate for incidents like this to happen in football but who am I to bring it to a stop?
“At the end of the day it worries you more because you're a family person, you're a South African and you see your people not being patient in with the hard work that you put in. But it's football, you win some and you lose some.”
Ntseki said he understands he may well be fired for not achieving the desired results. Chiefs are battling in eighth place in the league where they trail unbeaten log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 13 points after nine matches, of which Amakhosi have lost four.
“The day you get hired the door is open for you to exit and that's football for us. If you don't get the results you should be ready to get fired but the manner in which it is happening, it [fans throwing missiles] is actually not the Kaizer Chiefs way.
“I think maybe going forward we need to look into ourselves and be supportive of this beautiful brand and in supporting this brand it means you love everybody who is involved with it.
