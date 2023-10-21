TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker has been discharged from hospital.
Parker, 37, was hospitalised on Wednesday night with a broken leg after an over-the-top challenge by Bongani Zungu during TS Galaxy’s 5-4 Carling Knockout penalty shoot-out win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium.
On Friday, he said in an update the surgery was a success and TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi on Saturday morning posted a video on his X social media account showing him taking Parker home after he was discharged from hospital.
WATCH | Smiling Bernard Parker discharged from hospital
Sports reporter
Image: Tim Sukazi
“Mzansi TS Galaxy family, Bernard Parker has now been discharged. We thank you all for your support, lots of love,” wrote Sukazi on X.
