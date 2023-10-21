Stellenbosch soccer coach Steve Barker says his team should not be ruled out as strong competitors in the Carling Knockout Cup based on their Dstv Premiership performance.
HeraldLIVE
Stellies ready to take on Chippa United in Carling Knockout Cup
Soccer reporter
Image: BACKPAGEPIX
Stellenbosch soccer coach Steve Barker says his team should not be ruled out as strong competitors in the Carling Knockout Cup based on their Dstv Premiership performance.
Stellies play Chippa United in the knockout round of 16 on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).
Coach Barker’s troops have had a shaky start in their league campaign this season.
They have managed to collect only 10 points from nine matches, having registered five defeats, one draw, and three wins.
They are in 10th position on the log compared with their competitors, who are positioned seventh on the log.
Despite their inconsistency in the league, the coach says his players have what it takes to match up to any of the clubs participating in the cup competition.
“The opposition coach has alluded to the fact that we are having a difficult season,” Barker said during an interview which was posted on the club’s website.
“We are a club and I am a coach who does his talking on the pitch, and come Saturday, we have a big opportunity to do that away from home against Chippa.
“We’ve done well in the cup competitions and we will bounce back in the league.
“We’re already coming in off a good performance (with a 3-0 DStv Premiership win over TS Galaxy), but ultimately it will be determined on the day which team comes out on top.
“We’re very excited and the innovative ideas that Carling have brought to the competition make it even more exciting.
“As a team, as the players and coaches, we always want to be challenging for silverware and this affords us a great opportunity to do that.
“We’ve come close to making finals in our last two cup competitions so we are aiming to now go one step further.”
The league has revealed that the winners will take home R6.6m plus a R250,000 participation fee.
The losing finalist will walk away with R2.6m while the semifinalists will win R1.1m for their efforts. Each team will get R600,000 if they reach the quarterfinal stage and R300,000 for the last 16.
The man of the match will walk away with R100,000 for the award voted by the fans.
Barker said the incentives for players and clubs were added motivation.
“The man of the match gets quite a big sum of money so I’m sure that will spur the players on.
Ultimately, though, it’s all about the team and to get a man of the match award, the team has to be performing well and winning.
“That increases the chance of that happening for the players individually, so we first have to put in a big performance collectively, and we’re all looking forward to an exciting challenge ahead.”
