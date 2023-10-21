Chippa United were knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup after losing 2-1 to Stellenbosch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on a rainy Saturday afternoon.
Second-half goals from Andre de Jong and Kgaogelo Sekgota saw Stellies progress to the next round of the competition.
The only goal for the Gqeberha side was scored by Menzi Ndwandwe in the 64th minute from a free kick.
Chippa dug deep to try to secure an equaliser but their attempts were fruitless.
Stellies knock Chippa out of cup
