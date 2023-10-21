×

Soccer

Stellies knock Chippa out of cup

21 October 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Andre de Jong of Stellenbosch and Azola Ntsabo of Chippa United during the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 21, 2023
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Chippa United were knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup after losing 2-1 to Stellenbosch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Andre de Jong and Kgaogelo Sekgota saw Stellies progress to the next round of the competition.

The only goal for the Gqeberha side was scored by Menzi Ndwandwe in the 64th minute from a free kick.

Chippa dug deep to try to secure an equaliser but their attempts were fruitless.

Latest