England and Man Utd great Charlton dies aged 86

Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United player who won the World Cup with England and went on to become a much loved and hugely respected ambassador for club and country, died on Saturday, aged 86.

His death was announced by Manchester United in a statement.

Charlton known for his powerful shooting and distinctive hairstyle won three league titles, the European Cup and an FA Cup during a 20-year career with Manchester United.

He was also an integral part of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup.

Dignified, unassuming and regarded as United’s greatest ever servant, Charlton appeared 758 times for the club, scoring 249 goals.