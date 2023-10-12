Bafana drawn against Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in 2023 Afcon

Bafana Bafana were drawn against Tunisia, Mali and neighbours Namibia in Group E in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals draw that was conducted at a glittering function in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday night.

Former and current stars such as Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba, Nigeria's Mikel Obi, Senegalese striker Sadio Mane and Morocco's Ashraf Hakimi formed part of those who conducted the draw.

Bafana last played in the Afcon in 2019 where they were knocked out by Nigeria in the last 8.

In that tournament Namibia, who will be facing SA for the third time in an Afcon tournament, and Morocco and Ivory Coast were drawn against Bafana

Hugo Broos, the 71-year-old Bafana coach from Belgium, comes with the experience of winning the cup with Cameroon in 2017.