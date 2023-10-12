Broos said after the Ivory Coast match they would know which areas to work on.
“We will know what we have to do in the next months to become better.
“It has been a long time since we played against a good team and in front of a good crowd.
“I remember in France and after the game nobody understood that we learnt something out of that game.
“It was only criticism, but how can you learn when you don’t fail and everything is always good?”
Bafana will take on Ivory Coast without influential attacker Percy Tau, who has asked to be excused for family reasons, and other players due to injuries.
“Unfortunately, this camp is again disturbed by injuries like last month.
“We have Bathusi Aubaas, Thapelo Morena, Innocent Maela and Thapelo Maseko.
“With Maseko it is something different. It is for the second time we have the surprise that the player is injured and suddenly he plays.
Ivory Coast match will indicate Bafana’s Afcon readiness
Playing against strong teams like Elephants increases our quality, says Broos
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The test against a strong Ivory Coast next week will give coach Hugo Broos an idea of Bafana Bafana's performance level less than three months before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Bafana take on Eswatini at FNB Stadium on Friday (6pm) and the Nations Cup hosts the Elephants in Ivory Coast on Tuesday.
The friendly matches are part of their preparations for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November and Afcon in January and February.
Against Ivory Coast, Bafana will be up against players like defender Serge Aurier of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest and forwards Franck Kessie of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, Sébastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund and Wilfried Zaha of Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray.
“When you play against opponents like Ivory Coast, normally it increases your quality and that’s logical,” Broos said as Bafana prepared at the Pretoria University high-performance centre.
“When you always play against ‘smaller teams’ and you win, you will be happy about that, but you don’t really progress.
“Therefore, playing against stronger teams is important and even if we lose, we should lose against Ivory Coast ,but we would have learnt something.
“We will see what our level is when we play against such a team.
“Result is important, but at the end the most important thing for me is to see where we are three months before Afcon.”
Broos said after the Ivory Coast match they would know which areas to work on.
“We will know what we have to do in the next months to become better.
“It has been a long time since we played against a good team and in front of a good crowd.
“I remember in France and after the game nobody understood that we learnt something out of that game.
“It was only criticism, but how can you learn when you don’t fail and everything is always good?”
Bafana will take on Ivory Coast without influential attacker Percy Tau, who has asked to be excused for family reasons, and other players due to injuries.
“Unfortunately, this camp is again disturbed by injuries like last month.
“We have Bathusi Aubaas, Thapelo Morena, Innocent Maela and Thapelo Maseko.
“With Maseko it is something different. It is for the second time we have the surprise that the player is injured and suddenly he plays.
“It was last month with Khuliso Mudau and this month it is with Maseko.
“I think we need better communication between the national team and clubs so that we know how much the player is injured.
“There is the case of Percy Tau.
“I had contact with him last week and for family reasons he has asked not to be here with us.
“I understood him, but at the other side I am amused that he played for Al Ahly at the weekend.
“I think clubs need to understand that in very important periods they want to have their players but it is the same case for us as the national team because we are in an important phase for the moment.
“We are in preparations for qualifiers next month and for Afcon in January. I hope for a little more collaboration from that side. This means that we are not really going to achieve our goal, which was to have nearly the same selection that won against Morocco.
“We wanted to build up on that selection and have a good team for the qualifiers and in January at Afcon.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby