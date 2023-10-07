Chippa still looking to improve — Mamilla

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mamilla says the international soccer break has come at just the right time for his side as some of the players nurse themselves back to full health.
Mamilla was speaking after the Chilli Boys spurned the chance to move into second position on the DStv Premiership table following a goalless draw against Moroka Swallows this week.
As a consequence of that result, as well as results elsewhere, United dropped to seventh on the log while Swallows, who occupied second position before kickoff, fell to fourth.
However, Mamilla was confident they would overcome this blip on the radar and would be back to full health when they took on AmaZulu on October 28.
“To be honest, a point is better than nothing,” the coach said.
“I was playing players who are not well, close to seven of them were not well. I am not sure what is wrong with their stomachs as they have been having runny stomachs for the last two or three days.
“It is something that disturbed [our preparations] a bit, but overall it was a good result.
“You could see in the second half that neither team were going to get the win simply because of the way the match was being played, so I think a draw is a true reflection of the match.”
The Eastern Cape side created some chances against Swallows and had the ball in the back of the net when captain Roscoe Pietersen thought he scored the opener in the 52nd minute, but it was ruled offside.
TV footage showed that there was a flick-on from a Swallows player and the goal should have stood, but Mammila says it was a human error and he won’t dwell on it.
“We scored a clear goal and the referees again decided not to allow the goal, but we will not complain about the referees. They are human beings and they make mistakes.”
Mamilla said the international break would give them a chance to go back to the drawing board and figure out where they could improve.
“As I said, most of my players were injured [or sick]; even Elmo [Kambindu] was injured.
“Seventy percent of the players who started were not at full strength.
“This break comes at the right time because we can also go back and look at where to improve as a team.
“What makes me happy is that we are a team that can play.
“We created a lot of chances today [Wednesday], but we were not at our best as we were in the previous two games.”
Asked about the consistency his squad had shown this season Mamilla said he was happy that they had shown improvement in each game.
“We are improving each day. We have much better quality players this season than we have had in previous seasons.
“We are not yet where I would love this team to be and you can see it [in certain facets of the game].
“Our decision-making in the final third can be better, but it is a work in progress. But we will take this point and look forward to the next matches.”
Chippa still looking to improve — Mamilla
