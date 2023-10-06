“Maybe they will not agree with me but Sundowns win their games easily and this is not good for them. It should be a battle every week to win a game. You see in Europe in those big competitions that the final of Champions League is always between teams from those big countries.
“This is because every week they struggle, they battle to win and maybe it is one of the reasons that every time Sundowns reach the quarter and semifinal stage of the Caf Champions League they are knocked out because they play against tough opponents there.
“It is not good for Sundowns (that they win their local matches easily) and I hope Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates will become what they were before. Before I came here, it was always a struggle between those teams to be champions.
“But for the past two years there is no battle anymore. Now Sundowns are already 10 points ahead. In February or March we will already know the champions again and that is not good for African football.”
‘Sundowns will be champions in February or March,’ predicts Bafana coach Hugo Broos
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Straight-talking Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made a bold prediction that Mamelodi Sundowns will be crowned DStv Premiership champions in February or March.
Sundowns started the campaign at a frightening pace by winning their opening eight league matches and they are in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Broos was speaking after he announced the Bafana squad for friendlies against Eswatini (at home on October 13) and Ivory Coast (away on October 17) to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that start next month and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) next year.
“When you play every week against very good opponents, you become better and everyone becomes better,” said Broos.
“Maybe they will not agree with me but Sundowns win their games easily and this is not good for them. It should be a battle every week to win a game. You see in Europe in those big competitions that the final of Champions League is always between teams from those big countries.
“This is because every week they struggle, they battle to win and maybe it is one of the reasons that every time Sundowns reach the quarter and semifinal stage of the Caf Champions League they are knocked out because they play against tough opponents there.
“It is not good for Sundowns (that they win their local matches easily) and I hope Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates will become what they were before. Before I came here, it was always a struggle between those teams to be champions.
“But for the past two years there is no battle anymore. Now Sundowns are already 10 points ahead. In February or March we will already know the champions again and that is not good for African football.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer