'I use my brains, not emotions': Mamqoba Mngqithi to critics that claim he is scared to leave Sundowns
Sports Reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Experienced mentor Manqoba Mngqithi is not bothered by people calling him names for staying in the role of assistant coach to younger Rulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mngqithi has often been referred as a “coward” and being in his comfort zone after he accepted the role to work under Mokwena.
Especially when there has been persistent speculation that Mokwena doesn’t want the former Golden Arrows and AmaZulu coach as part of his technical team.
There has also been speculation that Mokwena didn't want to work with Steve Komphela, who has since left the club and is doing a good job at Moroka Swallows.
Mngqithi and Mokwena worked together as co-coaches from 2020 before the former was demoted to the role of assistant coach a year ago.
Speaking to media before the MTN8 final between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Mngqithi, who spoke mainly in IsiZulu, appreciated that he lives in a country where freedom of speech is respected.
“We live in a country that acknowledges freedom of expression, so any person has a right to say whatever they want to,” he said.
“We are also conveniently placed in positions where we can forget whatever we want to and remember what we want to.
“Because if I remember correctly, I have been one of the youngest coaches at some point in the league and there was only one team in KwaZulu-Natal during that time, which was Golden Arrows.
“All the other teams were coached by more experienced people and some who were thought to be better than me at the time,” he said.
“But I was able to lead Golden Arrows until I left the club, without any threat of relegation.”
During his time with Abafana Bes’thende, Mngqithi led them to the MTN8 trophy in 2009 when they demolished Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) 6-0 in the final.
“So, when I’m at this stage of my career and there’s a person who thinks I’m scared of leaving [Sundowns] and I’m in a comfort zone and all of that, it’s fine for that person to think whatever they are thinking,” Mngqithi added.
“When you are a coach and you want to be successful as a coach, it’s important to have a thick skin because if you listen to what everybody says about you, you might go off the rails.
“Most of the time, maybe it’s advice to you as well, popular decisions are the wrong decisions.”
Mngqithi was linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu at the beginning of the season and many expected him to jump at the opportunity to be in charge again.
“When people say do this, you must sit back a little and check what is that they want to see. Because at times what seems so popular and interesting is so wrong,” he said.
“So, to me as a human, I use my brains, I don’t use my emotions, and I’m sure it’s one of the strengths I have as a human being. I’m not emotional, I look at everything and make my decision when the time is right.
“And when I make that decision, I will not be expecting people to clap hands because it will be my decision.”
