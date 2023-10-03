However, Motaung was upbeat about a turnaround among fans.
When the chips are down: Mixed reaction to Kaizer Chiefs' snack launch
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have launched a potato chip range to take "the essence of passion from the football pitch to the palate", and social media is abuzz with reactions.
The club launched the range on Monday, expanding its commercial footprint, with its marketing director Jessica Motaung saying Amakhosi wants to fuel fans' passion.
The team has not won a trophy in eight years, with its supporters' disgruntlement worsening as a result. This has been costly for the club, which has faced hefty fines due to missile-throwing incidents by its fans this season.
However, Motaung was upbeat about a turnaround among fans.
“Our vision was clear — to deliver a snack range that embodies the boldness and vibrancy of the Kaizer Chiefs brand. With these explosive flavours, we invite fans everywhere to get Khosified and truly fuel your passion,” she said.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was among those who were not charmed by the endeavour. “We want a trophy, not chips,” he said.
However, other fans were excited, with some joking that the launch was “unofficial” recognition of “Kaizer Chips”, which is how some people, mainly children, pronounce the club’s name.
“Chiefs marketing department, you guys are doing a great job in ensuring that the brand grows. So innovative, thinking out the box ... unlike other football clubs. I know most people won't stop criticising you for a wonderful job you are doing. People should know that football today is a business,” Lawrance Maile commented.
Here are other reactions:
