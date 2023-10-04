Kambindu looking to fire Chippa back into top four

Chippa United forward Elmo Kambindu will look to light up the Dobsonville Stadium and claim all three points for his side when they take on Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday (5pm).
The Chilli Boys occupy fifth position on the league table and will be aiming for a third away victory on the bounce and a fourth in six matches.
This result would see them move into second place above Golden Arrows, who do not play until Thursday when they travel to Sekhukhune United.
The Gqeberha side has taken nine points from SuperSport United, Richards Bay and Cape Town Spurs, respectively, in their last few premiership matches.
The two defeats for Morgan Mammila’s men came against Royal AM (3-2) and Mamelodi Sundowns (2-0), who are 10 points ahead of Arrows at the top of the league.
Kambindu, who has become a key figure at the head of the Chippa attack, returned from an injury layoff in fine style.
He scored three goals in his last two matches, including the late winner in their last outing that saw them sink a star-studded Matsatsantsa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“I think it is going to be a competitive match since Swallows won their last match, but we are going there for points and to fight like we did in the previous games,” Kambindu told the club’s media department.
“The confidence we have is going to contribute a lot in the upcoming game against Swallows.
“We are going to fight like I said for all three points.”
The Dube Birds have also been in red-hot form and should not be underestimated on their home patch in Soweto, where they will look to send the visitors home empty-handed.
The men in maroon come into the match with a streak of their own, bagging four wins, against AmaZulu, Stellenbosch, Cape Town Spurs and Sekhukhune United, with defeat by a solitary goal at Richards Bay the only blot on their recent record.
Swallows have looked solid under the tutelage of Steve Komphela this season and now occupy third spot on the league table after seven matches.
Equally, their frontman, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, has been in hot form in front of goal, now leading the race for the Golden Boot, finding the net on six occasions so far this season after his brace against AmaZulu.
Mabasa will be brimming with confidence when he welcomes the Chilli Boys to his home patch.
Kambindu said: “They have been doing quite well and we are expecting a fight from them.
“None of us want to give away points easily and it promises to be a huge battle.”
Kambindu looking to fire Chippa back into top four
Image: DARREN STEWART/ GALLO IMAGES
