‘I don’t know which results you’re talking about’: Riveiro on Pirates’ defeats
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has put behind him his team's three losses in four games they have suffered going into Saturday's MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
The hardest defeat to stomach for Bucs came on penalties over two legs against Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy to exit the Caf Champions League in the preliminary stage. Pirates won Friday night's second leg at home at Orlando Stadium 1-0, which levelled the tie at 1-1, and exited 5-4 on spot-kicks.
Before that they lost against Sundowns in the DStv Premiership and Stellenbosch FC in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal (though Bucs progressed on away goals). Their flat recent results have raised questions about Riveiro and his team's readiness for the weekend's cup final, where they will aim to defend their 2022-23 title.
Asked on Tuesday whether their recent defeats will have an affect on how Bucs perform against a Sundowns who are yet to lose in 13 league and cup matches this season, of which 12 have been victories, the Spanish coach said his focus is only on the game on Saturday.
“I don't even know which results you're talking about,” was his surprising reaction.
“I'm fully focused on the final and I'm not the person who's used to drama. It's done [the previous results], it's gone and there's nothing we can do anymore. What we can do is do our best this week.
“We know we have to be prepared to execute a very good game if we want to be the champions one more time. That's where our attention is. Try to learn from our mistakes but at the same time we don't want to find ourselves crying in the corner [about the recent past].
“We look for the future. I think it's an excellent opportunity for us one more time after a difficult period to be in the final, try to prove ourselves in a scenario like that.”
Also worrying about Bucs' recent results and performances is that they've only managed one goal in their last four matches. However, playing at Moses Mabhida, where Pirates won this cup last year, should bring good memories and motivation to the coach and his players.
“Obviously it was our first time together [in the 2022 MTN8 final, where they beat AmaZulu 1-0]. It's not only memories about winning. It's about match day minus-one training, the preparations before the match and previous days before the match.
“We had conversations in the hotel ahead of the game. There were uncertainties as it was the first time we found ourselves together in a final, first experience, the emotion of the players before, during and after the game.
“It's something that will stay with us forever. You don't win a title every week and it was our first time doing it. Yes, these are beautiful memories but we want to add more.
“We want to repeat it again. It's a stadium where we usually manage to play well and get results every time we travel to Durban. Probably that's not going to play a big role in the game but somehow it makes you feel a bit more at home.
“We know the stadium is sold out and we know the majority of fans are going to be Buccaneers, no question about it. That's going to be an extra motivation for us and we have to use it.
“It's a perfect game, it's a final in Durban with our fans against an incredible team. Every aspect to offer a good show is there. Hopefully we can add more memories.”
