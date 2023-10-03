×

Soccer

Pochettino's patience pays off as young guns fire Chelsea to victory

By Reuters - 03 October 2023
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk scores in the Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage, London on October 2, 2023
Image: TONY OBRIEN / REUTERS

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said he never lost faith in his talented young players and that it was important they be given time to adapt to the Premier League after his side picked up their second win of the season by beating Fulham 2-0 on Monday.

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who cost an initial 70 million euros ($75.78 million) in transfer fees in January, scored his first goal for the club, with striker Armando Broja also netting for the first time since his return from a serious knee injury.

“We need to understand that young people need time and need to settle. It's about adaptation,” Pochettino said.

“It's a big change when Mudryk arrived here, and when you arrive at a team, it's not easy to settle in a team that isn't solid.

“It's about time, having patience, trusting these young talented players, building confidence. It's a big job, step by step.”

Mudryk was withdrawn at halftime on Monday and Pochettino said he hoped the 22-year-old would be available for Saturday's game against promoted Burnley.

Chelsea are 11th in the table after taking only eight points from seven matches but Pochettino said they never pressed the panic button when results were not going their way.

“Sometimes people don't have the patience but for us, it's about having the patience,” he added. “Even when we weren't winning, we were calm, stayed positive, had the belief.” — Reuters

 

