Record-breaking Sundowns continue their swaggering start to the season

This one was for the statisticians and the record books.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at a wet and cold Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday to set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

For the record of 32 matches unbeaten in the PSL, which may take a long time to be broken, Sundowns overtook Chiefs who achieved the feat in 2005.

The frightening Brazilians also equalled the record for the longest winning run at the start of the league season of eight games as they moved to a staggering 24 points after eight games.

It is also worth noting that Sundowns are a whopping 10 points ahead of second-placed Golden Arrows, who have played one match less.