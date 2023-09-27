Record-breaking Sundowns continue their swaggering start to the season
This one was for the statisticians and the record books.
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at a wet and cold Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday to set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
For the record of 32 matches unbeaten in the PSL, which may take a long time to be broken, Sundowns overtook Chiefs who achieved the feat in 2005.
The frightening Brazilians also equalled the record for the longest winning run at the start of the league season of eight games as they moved to a staggering 24 points after eight games.
It is also worth noting that Sundowns are a whopping 10 points ahead of second-placed Golden Arrows, who have played one match less.
For the record-equalling run of eight matches at the start of the season, Sundowns are tied with Kaizer Chiefs who won eight matches under coach Stuart Baxter during the 2014-15 season.
The match, that was secured through goals by Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana and Siyabonga Mabena, was delayed by about 45 minutes due to heavy rain in Atteridgeville.
Stellies, who have only won one match in their last seven matches in all competitions, scored their consolation goal through Devon Titus but they remain dangerously rooted in the bottom half of the table.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made a whopping seven changes from the team that beat Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal second leg where they booked a place in the final against Orlando Pirates next month.
Reyaad Pieterse was entrusted between the poles ahead of first choice Ronwen Williams while in defence Mothobi Mvala came in for Abdelmounaim Boutouil.
In the midfield, Mokwena chose Bongani Zungu, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Maseko and Junior Mendieta for Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Marcelo Allende and Themba Zwane.
On the attack, Thapelo Morena was preferred for Lucas Costa who has had a storming start to his life at the club with eye-catching performances on the attack.
Stellies coach Steve Barker made only two changes to the team that beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the MTN8 semifinal second leg on Sunday, with Anicet Alain Oura and Andre De Jong in for Iqraam Rayners and Antonio van Wyk.
Stellenbosch opened the scoring after 13 minutes through Devon Titus who pounced home inside the box after Sundowns goalkeeper Pieterse spilt the ball from De Jong.
Sundowns equalised after 34 minutes from the effort of defender Grant Kekana who found the back of the net from an awkward angle after Stellenbosch defenders failed to deal with a corner kick from Aubrey Modiba.
Four minutes later, Modiba turned from provider to finisher as he gave Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens no chance from a spectacular free kick after he was fouled on the edge of the box.
Stellies nearly pulled one back after 52 minutes when enterprising attacker Sihle Nduli hit the crossbar with a thunderous shot from outside the box with Pieterse beaten.
Sundowns put the garnish on the match when 16-year-old Mabena put matters beyond doubt after he was unselfishly put through by Peter Shalulile in the dying minutes.