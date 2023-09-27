Kaizer Chiefs stage comeback to beat Sekhukhune in Durban
Kaizer Chiefs continued to show they are a combination with potential as they staged a spirited comeback for a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory over Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.
Elias Mokwana's 54th-minute strike for Sekhukhune was cancelled out by Edson Castillo's 59th-minute equaliser. Edmilson Dove scored a second headed goal for Amakhosi for the 76th-minute winner.
Chiefs bounced back from the disappointment of pushing trophy machines Mamelodi Sundowns hard in their MTN8 semifinal, bowing out after some contentious refereeing decisions saw Amakhosi lose the second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium 2-1 on Saturday for a 3-2 aggregate defeat.
Coach Molefi Ntseki will be pleased at the fight produced by his side in Durban as some of his new signings continued to impress and the new-look Amakhosi continue to show signs of potential.
On the stroke of half time Jamie Webber stuck a boot in to dispossess Yusuf Maart, who had his back to the Sekhukhune midfielder. The ball squirted to Chibuike Ohizu to advance and put an angled pass through for Elias Mokwana to run on to and finish past Brandon Petersen.
Chiefs' equaliser came when Castillo got on the end of a shot towards goal for the close-range finish that brought the impressive Venezuelan midfielder his fourth goal of the season since joining Amakhosi at the start of the season.
Chiefs defender Dove, from a cross from the right, placed a header neatly past Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré to complete Amakhosi's comeback.