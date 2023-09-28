Chippa United deny coach Gwambi has been axed
Chippa United chief executive Lukhanyo Mzinzi has denied that long-serving Zwide-born coach Siyabulala Gwambi has been axed.
The news of Gwambi’s exit broke before the club’s 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Supersport United on Tuesday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.