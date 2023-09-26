“Slowly but surely we are getting Thapelo Maseko back and he’s getting his momentum, Lesiba Nku got some minutes, though unfortunately we lost him again to a bit of an injury.
“Sipho Mbule gave his best again, was very good [in Downs’ 1-0 league win against Orlando Pirates] on Wednesday, not so good today. I think the mistake with the penalty and handball affected him psychologically. And you see he’s trying. Sometimes I think with Sipho he’s trying too hard.
“Lucas Ribeiro has brought a lot of quality. And the subs were good. Bongani Zungu, very experienced and strong in the duels. Terrence [Mashego] came on and gave his best. Brian Onyango was stable and made zero mistakes.
“But I can talk about this because this is how we train. The mentality every day, even with players not playing like Neo Maema, Lebo Maboe, Rushine [de Reuck] has been training this week and is pushing himself, Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane [coming back]. Big compliments to this group.”
Sundowns top the Premiership with seven wins from seven. Stellenbosch are in 13th place.
Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has put their place in a cup final in 2023-24 down to their spectacular depth in quality and the commitment of the players.
Downs were made to work for their first place in a domestic final under Mokwena as sole head coach in a 2-1 MTN8 semifinal second leg win against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, where refereeing decisions might have also played their role. The aggregate score was 3-2.
Mokwena was asked about the suspensions of two key defenders, centreback Mothobi Mvala and right-back Khuliso Mudau, and how Downs adjusted without them.
The coach, whose team meet Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe on Wednesday (7.30pm), said the losses were felt, questioning how Mudau is not being called up by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
“Losing ‘Sailor’ [Mudau] was huge. Sailor defends well, he’s got speed, power, he attacks well,” Mokwena said.
“I heard [SuperSport commentator] Mark Gleeson in the commentary for the previous match against Pirates [Downs' 2-1 win on Wednesday] saying it boggles his mind that Sailor is not in the national team. I fully agree with him.
“[The PSL’s 2022-23] defender of the season. He’s a specimen, his qualities are unbelievable.
“And Mothobi has become so important for us, not just from the build-up perspective and ability to find the pass to the next line and help us beat the press, but the physicality in set pieces and in the one-on-ones to be brave defending against a striker.
Highlights of the MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
“But let’s give a lot of credit to Mosa Lebusa because I thought he did very well [against Chiefs] — a few moments, of course, but fantastic. Grant [Kekana] was fantastic.
“How long has it taken for us to see these kinds of performances from Rivaldo Coetzee week in, week out? He’s been fantastic. Abdelmounaim [Boutouil] has been fantastic.
“And Ronwen Williams, fantastic. This is why he’s Bafana’s No 1. In the second half he made an incredible save on one of the counterattacks and I don’t even want to talk about how much he helps us with the distribution, build-ups and beating the press.”
Mokoena listed the performers on the day, and alluded to Downs’ depth in quality.
“Teboho Mokoena, unbelievable. Marcello Allende incredible — he runs 96 minutes, he’s selfless. And Peter Shalulile, what do you say? To even think we’ve won games this season without Peter is just incredible and speaks about this group.
