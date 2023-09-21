Embattled Chiefs coach Ntseki pelted with objects again after SuperSport loss
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki had to be escorted by police to the dressing room as angry fans hurled objects in his direction leaving the field after his team's disappointing 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United on Wednesday night.
Amakhosi suffered their third loss of the season at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday and angry fans made their feelings known by hurling missiles at Ntseki.
Fans have demanded that Ntseki leave the club as Chiefs — desperate for a trophy after eight barren seasons — have a stuttering start to the campaign under the new head coach.
🔴NTSEKI MUST GO🔴 Kaizer Chiefs' Football Manager, Bobby Motaung, attempted to calm the club's angry supporters following their recent defeat against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Amakhosi suffered a 1-0 loss against United. Motaung… pic.twitter.com/q2W2C6Lbqc— Central News (@centralnewsza) September 21, 2023
Ntseki was not the only one who felt the wrath of the angry fans — Chiefs senior official Bobby Motaung was also pelted with objects as he tried to calm things down.
It was the third time this year that Chiefs fans have expressed unhappiness. Former coach Arthur Zwane — now Ntseki's assistant — was hit by an object after they lost by the same margin to SuperSport at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium last season in May.
Last month Ntseki was escorted off the pitch by security personnel after their 1-0 league loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.
Wednesday's night's defeat saw Chiefs rooted in the middle of the table with eight points from seven matches where they have won and drawn two matches and lost three.
“They are disappointed looking at the performance of the team,” Ntseki said abut the fans' reaction in his post-match press conference.
“The expectation is for us to win games and if you don’t win games like this or the one we played last week against Royal AM [a draw], the supporters are disappointed.
“As much as they are disappointed, we have a good team, we had a good game and players are performing to the best of their abilities. I think the plan worked out, it is just that we conceded the goal early.”
With seven rounds of matches played, Chiefs are 18 points adrift of runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have won all their league matches. Ntseki said Amakhosi they are not focusing on other teams.
“The most important thing is for Kaizer Chiefs to win their games, it is for Kaizer Chiefs to prepare for every game they play because the plan at the beginning of the season has always been to look at each game as it comes.
“We are not looking at other teams because we know that if we perform well, we will win our games and we will obviously compete for first spot.”