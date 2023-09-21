Embattled Chiefs coach Ntseki pelted with objects again after SuperSport loss

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki had to be escorted by police to the dressing room as angry fans hurled objects in his direction leaving the field after his team's disappointing 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi suffered their third loss of the season at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday and angry fans made their feelings known by hurling missiles at Ntseki.

Fans have demanded that Ntseki leave the club as Chiefs — desperate for a trophy after eight barren seasons — have a stuttering start to the campaign under the new head coach.