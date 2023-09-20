Man City 'in trouble' after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side are now “in trouble” after Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva joined the club's lengthy injury list.
Silva, who signed a one-year extension last month which will keep him at City until 2026, was forced off before halftime of City's 3-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.
City are already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic due to injury.
“He (Silva) didn't say anything at the end,” Guardiola said. “I didn't speak with the doctors, but apparently, for the next games, he won't be able to play.”
Premier League leaders City next host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, looking to make it six wins from six, but Guardiola is worried about the affect of having so many key players absent at the same time.
“We are in trouble but I am not going to say, 'Oh, we have a lot of injuries',” he told reporters.
“When we have five important players — really, really important players — injured, to sustain that for a long time will be difficult. But it is what it is.”
•Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said the significance of taking a point at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday should not be underestimated after the Premier League side came away with a 0-0 draw at a hostile San Siro.
Newcastle, who are playing in the tournament after a 20-year absence, are in a difficult group which also features Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain, and Howe said leaving Milan with a draw could prove key to their chances of advancing.
“You can't underestimate the difficulties of coming here — the emotion of the game, new experiences, we had to take a lot on board today,” Howe said.
“I thought the crowd were very good for Milan. It was a hostile atmosphere, and the players had to adjust to that, and that is why I don't think you can underestimate the performance and point.
“It will look better and better as time goes on.”
Newcastle next visit Sheffield United in the league on Sunday. — Reuters
