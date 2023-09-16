Royal AM hold Kaizer Chiefs to goalless draw at FNB Stadium

Royal AM held Kaizer Chiefs to a 0-0 draw during their uninspiring DStv Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

They didn’t take all the three points on offer to make it three league wins in as many matches, but Amakhosi will take consolation from the fact that this draw moved them to fourth on the standings with eight points from six outings.

The share of the spoils also did not come at a huge cost for Royal AM as they moved to fifth spot with the same number of points and games as Chiefs as they continue to revive their campaign.

There is no time to rest for Chiefs as they have to turn attention to preparations for their league clash with SuperSport United on Wednesday at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where they will be looking to return to winning ways.

It is the same with Royal AM, who also have a short turnaround of matches as they host Sekhukhune United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg during the week.

Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki made two changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg with George Matlou in for Mduduzi Mdantsane and Jasond Gonzales for Tebogo Potsane.

For Royal, coach John Maduka made one change from the team that beat Chippa United 3-2 in their last outing with Sabelo Sithole replacing veteran Thabo Matlaba in defence.