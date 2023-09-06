Grant Margeman aims for more Bafana call-ups

For any footballer, getting a call-up to represent one’s country is a huge honour and achievement and it is no different for SuperSport United central midfielder Grant Margeman.
Margeman was among the final Bafana list of players announced by national senior men’s head coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday last week.
Broos had initially selected 36 players but cut that down to the 23 who will participate in the two international friendlies against Namibia and the DR Congo as part of their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.
Now that he has made the final cut, Margeman plans to impress Broos so that he can get more national call-ups.
Bafana, who are drawn in Group C against Benin, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, will play two more friendly matches against Eswatini and the Ivory Coast before their opening World Cup qualifying fixture.
“I am very grateful to be part of the squad and be here with the guys, just to enjoy the moment and make sure that I do well in the upcoming games,” Margeman said.
“It has always been my goal to be part of the Bafana Bafana team.
“I have been there as part of Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad but I had to be patient, I had to wait for my opportunity, but, like I said, it has always been my ambition and goal to be part of the national team and to represent the country.
“So, for me, it’s just to make sure that I stay in the system and make sure I represent the country well.”
The 25-year-old, who started playing football at age nine, said his first week at camp had gone well.
As a new addition to the Bafana Bafana squad, when asked what he would bring to the table, the former Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns player said he would implement all the lessons and experiences he had gathered.
“From all the clubs that I have been playing for and now at SuperSport, I think I can just take along each lesson that I learnt and make sure that whatever I learnt along the way I implement in my game here at the national team.
“To also make sure that the experiences and the lessons that were given to me by different coaches are applied to the fullest and just to make sure that I enjoy the moment.
“With the Afcon coming up, I think there are many players who want to be part of the final squad, so for me just being here now is an achievement, but it’s also one step closer to achieving my dream.
“There are more steps to come so I just have to make sure that I have the one goal in mind but also make sure that I focus on the now because I think that is also important.”
Asked if he had any ambitions of going to play abroad, Margeman said: “At the moment, I am happy at SuperSport but my goal has always been to play overseas.
“So, if the opportunity does come, I will grab it with both hands.”
