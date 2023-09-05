“I hoped to have, with maybe just a few changes, the same combination that played against Morocco.
Broos calls Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi to replace Themba Zwane in Bafana squad
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs’ in-form winger Pule Mmodi has received a Bafana Bafana call-up among three players drafted by coach Hugo Broos after another spate of injuries as the squad assembled on Sunday and Monday for this month’s two friendlies.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking midfielder Themba Zwane, midfield clubmate Teboho Mokoena and Swedish-based midfielder Luke Le Roux are the latest injuries for the games against Namibia on Saturday (3pm) and Democratic Republic of the Congo on September 12, both at Orlando Stadium.
Burnley striker Lyle Foster was in camp and arrived for Monday’s training at FNB Stadium, entering the tunnel area chatting to captain Ronwen Williams.
Broos said Mmodi is the replacement for Zwane, Bulky TS Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana has been called up in place of Mokoena, and Portuguese Liga 2 side Tondela’s Sphephelo Sithole replaces Le Roux.
“It’s a strange camp because we have seven injuries [in total],” Broos said.
“[Khuliso] Mudau was injured but OK, he played on Saturday [for Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs], which we did not know he would — nobody informed us about that.
“We have [Themba] Zwane, [Bongokuhle] Hlongwane, [Thapelo] Maseko, [Thapelo] Morena and now [Teboho] Mokoena injured. So we have a lot.
“And I’m not happy about that because these games are preparation for the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations finals in January and February] and for the World Cup qualifiers in November. And OK, that can happen, but it’s at a bad moment.
“It means we have to change the team in seven places when you compare it to the selection against Morocco [Bafana’s 2-1 shock Nations Cup qualifying win at FNB Stadium] three months ago.
“I hoped to have, with maybe just a few changes, the same combination that played against Morocco.
“There is also a good side to that situation in that it means we will call in other players and they will get game-time. That is a goal of these two friendly games — to give game-time to every player called up. So the new players here will have game-time.”
Broos said, among his foreign brigade, apart from Foster Al Ahly’s Percy Tau had also arrived.
Mihlali Mayambela of Aris Limassol in Cyprus and Strasbourg’s Lebo Mothiba are due to arrive on Tuesday morning.
Bafana play two more friendly matches against Eswatini (October 13) and Ivory Coast (October 17) before their opening World Cup qualifying group C qualifier at home to Benin in November.
