Soccer

Arcadia talent Keanu Stevens off to trial with European giants

Victoria Park High pupil heading to Italy and dream chance at AC Milan

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 September 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay soccer talent Keanu Stevens has scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go for trials in Italy at superpower side AC Milan.

The 17-year-old Arcadia player and Victoria Park High grade 11 pupil  was recently spotted while playing for VP at the Selborne Football Tournament in East London by World Wide Scholarship scouts...

