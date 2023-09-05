Arcadia talent Keanu Stevens off to trial with European giants
Victoria Park High pupil heading to Italy and dream chance at AC Milan
Nelson Mandela Bay soccer talent Keanu Stevens has scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go for trials in Italy at superpower side AC Milan.
The 17-year-old Arcadia player and Victoria Park High grade 11 pupil was recently spotted while playing for VP at the Selborne Football Tournament in East London by World Wide Scholarship scouts...
