United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal

Manchester United were extremely unlucky not to leave north London with a better result than Sunday's dramatic 3-1 stoppage-time loss to Arsenal said manager Erik ten Hag, who was left fuming after “everything went against” his team.
The match looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw before Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored for Arsenal deep in injury time.
United had thought they were en route to victory after Alejandro Garnacho found the net in the 88th minute, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside, a decision that had Ten Hag seething.
“We have to improve, definitely,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “But you see, and also what we have seen last year, we can beat everyone.
“It was such small margins today, so it could also have been our side. So when Garna is finishing (for the disallowed goal), it's a goal that we're winning this game. So it's that close.
“We needed a little bit more luck to win the game. (Garnacho's goal) was not offside. It was the wrong angle,” he added of the video review.
Ten Hag zeroed in on what he thought were a few late officiating blunders, including a tackle from Arsenal defender Gabriel that sent newcomer Rasmus Hojlund sprawling that the Dutch manager argued should have been a penalty.
He also said that Gabriel appeared to block Jonny Evans in the penalty area for Rice's 96th-minute winner.
“It's a penalty on Hojlund,” Ten Hag fumed. “And at the end, we concede a goal, and it's a foul on Jonny Evans. It's so clear and obvious.”
United captain Bruno Fernandes said it was a tough way to lose.
“We conceded the late goal after trying to get the draw,” United captain Bruno Fernandes said. “It was a good game for both teams but they got the points in the end.
“It is what it is, if it is an offside we can't get on that. It was a good game, I am disappointed by the result, but the performance of the team, and the passion were there. If we keep doing this consistently we will get results.”
United head into the international break with just six points from four games.
Meanwhile, United winger Jadon Sancho said he had been unfairly made a “scapegoat” after Ten Hag said he had been left out of the squad because of poor training performance.
Sancho was a surprise omission for United's dramatic loss.
“On his performance on training we didn't select him,” Ten Hag said when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad.
“You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn't selected.”
The 23-year-old Sancho wasted little time in responding in a lengthy post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people to say things that are completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week,” Sancho wrote.
“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair. All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.”
Sancho, who has played 58 league games since joining United in 2021, said he respects all decisions made by the coaching staff.
“I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so,” he said. “Which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!” — Reuters
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Image: JOHN SIBLEY / REUTERS
Manchester United were extremely unlucky not to leave north London with a better result than Sunday's dramatic 3-1 stoppage-time loss to Arsenal said manager Erik ten Hag, who was left fuming after “everything went against” his team.
The match looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw before Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored for Arsenal deep in injury time.
United had thought they were en route to victory after Alejandro Garnacho found the net in the 88th minute, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside, a decision that had Ten Hag seething.
“We have to improve, definitely,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “But you see, and also what we have seen last year, we can beat everyone.
“It was such small margins today, so it could also have been our side. So when Garna is finishing (for the disallowed goal), it's a goal that we're winning this game. So it's that close.
“We needed a little bit more luck to win the game. (Garnacho's goal) was not offside. It was the wrong angle,” he added of the video review.
Ten Hag zeroed in on what he thought were a few late officiating blunders, including a tackle from Arsenal defender Gabriel that sent newcomer Rasmus Hojlund sprawling that the Dutch manager argued should have been a penalty.
He also said that Gabriel appeared to block Jonny Evans in the penalty area for Rice's 96th-minute winner.
“It's a penalty on Hojlund,” Ten Hag fumed. “And at the end, we concede a goal, and it's a foul on Jonny Evans. It's so clear and obvious.”
United captain Bruno Fernandes said it was a tough way to lose.
“We conceded the late goal after trying to get the draw,” United captain Bruno Fernandes said. “It was a good game for both teams but they got the points in the end.
“It is what it is, if it is an offside we can't get on that. It was a good game, I am disappointed by the result, but the performance of the team, and the passion were there. If we keep doing this consistently we will get results.”
United head into the international break with just six points from four games.
Meanwhile, United winger Jadon Sancho said he had been unfairly made a “scapegoat” after Ten Hag said he had been left out of the squad because of poor training performance.
Sancho was a surprise omission for United's dramatic loss.
“On his performance on training we didn't select him,” Ten Hag said when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad.
“You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn't selected.”
The 23-year-old Sancho wasted little time in responding in a lengthy post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people to say things that are completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week,” Sancho wrote.
“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair. All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.”
Sancho, who has played 58 league games since joining United in 2021, said he respects all decisions made by the coaching staff.
“I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so,” he said. “Which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Sport