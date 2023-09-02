Coming into this series, the 27-year-old has played very little competitive cricket despite being contracted in both the IPL and the new American competition, Major League Cricket. He has improved his fitness and used the skills camps organised by head coach Rob Walter, to work on other aspects of his game, including his batting.
“I’m not concerned one bit to be honest,” Markram said of Ngidi. “Outside of the power play, his figures won't be so expensive. He’s the leader of our attack and has been doing well for years, so two games is not the end of the world. He’s a strong character and I have no doubt he is going to bounce back nicely.”
Ngidi’s problems illustrated one of the major differences between the two sides this week: an ability to implement strategy on a consistent basis. Australia’s bowlers have made excellent use of the conditions, which on Friday saw them target the stumps and use the seam movement on offer during the Proteas’ power play and then switch to cutters and off-pace deliveries in the latter half of the innings.
“You can live with execution if you feel your plans are solid, and you can compete if you are executing them, it’s about us getting that execution right,” Markram said of the bowling.
Ngidi's problems are an illustration of the Proteas overall sloppiness
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The T20 series against Australia is not a priority item for the Proteas this summer, but it will nevertheless concern the team’s management that the players have been so dominated by the tourists.
If the record defeat on Wednesday was down to rustiness, what then to make of Friday’s eight-wicket loss, in which Mitchell Marsh’s team looked to be playing a different sport to their opponents?
“The plans were in place, unfortunately we let ourselves down once again with execution,” said captain Aiden Markram.
One player who exemplified the Proteas struggles this week is Lungi Ngidi who, in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé, is the leader of a fairly inexperienced attack. Ngidi has conceded 90 runs in 6.5 overs in the series, leaking 12 fours and three sixes and delivering just nine dot balls in the first two matches.
On Friday he was dreadful with the final over of the power play in the Australian innings going for 20 as Ngidi followed a wide half volley that opener Matthew Short drove for four with a leg-stump half volley that he clipped over backward square leg for six.
Markram, understandably trying to mask his premier fast bowler’s troubles, felt Ngidi was unlucky. “We understand the nature of the beast that T20 cricket is and we see how hard (Australia) are swinging (the bat). I felt today there were a lot of outside halves and inside halves that hit gaps in the power play and went for boundaries.”
That’s being kind. Ngidi has lacked rhythm and instead of seeking consistency in line and length has tried too much variety — normally a strength of his — but perhaps something he needs to put on the back burner as he builds himself into the season.
The other difference has been intent with the bat. The Australians have been relentless in their aggressive play, with their captain Mitchell Marsh scoring his 171 runs in the series at a strike rate of 194.31. Tim David and Matthew Short, who’ve both made half centuries, have strike rates of over 200.
The best of the South Africans is Temba Bavuma, who on Friday scored 35 off 17 balls, one of the few highlights of the Proteas’ performance.
“Temba got us off to a fantastic start, he showed great intent and is living the message we have been chatting about behind the scenes,” said Markram.
Sunday’s final T20 International starts at 2pm.
