Chippa dropped three easy points — Mammila
The boys played well, but our finishing let us down against Royal AM, says coach
Chippa United could have done better than just donating three points to Royal AM in their DStv Premiership match on Wednesday, head coach Morgan Mammila said.
The Gqeberha side registered their second defeat at home when they went down 3-2 to Royal AM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
