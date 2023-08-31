×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa dropped three easy points — Mammila

The boys played well, but our finishing let us down against Royal AM, says coach

Premium
31 August 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United could have done better than just donating three points to Royal AM in their DStv Premiership match on Wednesday, head coach Morgan Mammila said.

The Gqeberha side registered their second defeat at home when they went down 3-2 to Royal AM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest