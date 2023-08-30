Chippa United suffered their second home defeat in the DStv Premiership this season when they went down 3-2 to Royal AM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.
Last season the Chilli Boys only managed to win three matches at home and Chippa head coach Morgan Mammila was hoping to remedy that.
The home side started off like a house on fire and denied Royal AM any space to play.
Former Orlando Pirates player Craig Martin scored the opening goal for Chippa after 24 minutes.
However, Chippa's light was quickly dimmed when the visitors scored an equaliser through Mfundo Thikazi 1o minutes later.
Royal AM took the lead shortly after halftime when Ruzaigh Gamildien chipped over the goalkeeper to score against his former team.
Chippa came back to level matters with Justice Chabalala's header from a corner kick.
But Royal AM captain Samuel Manganyi made sure his team left with the points when he scored the winner after 66 minutes.
Royal AM edge Chippa at NMB Stadium
