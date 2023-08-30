Kaizer Chiefs grind out welcome second win in succession at Stellies
Kaizer Chiefs ground out a second tough DStv Premiership win in succession, riding their luck with some chances against them and doing enough to edge 10-man Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.
Pule Mmodi’s 51st-minute strike and substitute Christian Saile’s second in the 89th earned Chiefs, who began the 2023-2024 campaign under new head coach Molefi Ntseki with a draw and two defeats, a welcome second win in the space of five days after beating AmaZulu 3-0 at home on Saturday.
Stellenbosch were reduced to 10 men when Devon Titus received a second booking in the 55th.
Stellenbosch edged the opening half. They pried openings early on, Iqraam Rayners miscuing high and Andre de Jong striking tamely at Brandon Petersen.
Pule Mmodi is cooking at Chiefs 🔥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 30, 2023
📺 Stream the #DStvPrem live with isiZulu commentary: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/ieslVEpltU
Devon Titus’s well-struck shot, with Chiefs’ defence increasingly ragged, forced a better falling save from Petersen in the 34th.
Chiefs came out with better forward momentum from the break.
Six minutes in, Mmodi played a one-two with Mdantsane and unleashed a 30m drive that left Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens no chance. It was the new signing from Golden Arrows' third goal in two games after a brace against AmaZulu.
In a further blow to the home team, Titus received a second yellow card from referee Thando Ndzandzeka for a studs-up challenge on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.
Stellenbosch had an excellent opportunity to level the score when Rayners brought down Deano van Rooyen’ cross from deep and shot, Petersen making a reflex save.
With the clock winding down, Mduduzi Tshabalala’s swinging free-kick from the left found fellow replacement Saile at far post to bury a header past Stephens.