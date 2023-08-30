Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup, Leeds knocked out

Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 on penalties to reach the third round of the League Cup after they drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, while second-tier Leeds United also suffered shoot-out misery as they were dumped out by Salford City.
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez failed to find the net with their third penalty as Fulham keeper Marek Rodak saved low to his left before Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete both scored to complete the victory.
In the pouring rain, Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute of the London derby through an own goal from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven from close range.
Four-times winners Tottenham did not manage a shot on target in the first half and the hosts could have led by two goals at halftime, but Spurs keeper Fraser Forster made a superb save to deny a Rodrigo Muniz header just before the break.
Ange Postecoglou's side drew level in the 56th minute when Richarlison connected with a lofted pass by Ivan Perisic to nod home from a tight angle.
Fulham, however, went close to sealing the win in regular time when Harry Wilson ran onto a loose pass inside the box but Forster's save kept Spurs in the contest.
League Two Salford City beat Leeds United 9-8 on penalties also after a 1-1 draw. Both sides missed a penalty in their first five before Leeds' Jamie Shackleton hit the bar, leaving Ossama Ashley to secure victory for Salford.
Second-tier Plymouth Argyle looked on course to cause another upset when they led 2-0 against Premier League Crystal Palace, but Roy Hodgson's side fought back to win 4-2.
Ben Waine gave Plymouth an early lead and Luke Cundle made it 2-0 after the break but forward Odsonne Edouard pulled one back for Palace just before the hour mark followed by a Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick.
Bournemouth came from a goal down to win 3-2 at second-tier Swansea City, earning boss Andoni Iraola a first win in charge.
Wolverhampton Wanderers crushed League One Blackpool 5-0 while Premier League new boys Luton Town, who are without a point in two games after their return to the top flight, beat League Two Gillingham 3-2.
Second-half goals by Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy earned Championship leaders Leicester City a comfortable 2-0 win over League Two Tranmere Rovers.
• Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old was voted ahead of teammates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, as well as Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, who is now with Bayern Munich.
Haaland's remarkable performance saw him netting 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions last season, contributing to City's triple victory as they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.
The Norway international also achieved recognition in May, being awarded the titles of Premier League's Player of the Season and Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year.
Saka was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the first time after receiving a nomination for the fourth season in a row.
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly secured the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award after finishing as the top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals.
Chelsea's Lauren James was named the Young Player of the Year. — Reuters
Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup, Leeds knocked out
Image: ANDREW COULDRIDGE / REUTERS
Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 on penalties to reach the third round of the League Cup after they drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, while second-tier Leeds United also suffered shoot-out misery as they were dumped out by Salford City.
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez failed to find the net with their third penalty as Fulham keeper Marek Rodak saved low to his left before Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete both scored to complete the victory.
In the pouring rain, Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute of the London derby through an own goal from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven from close range.
Four-times winners Tottenham did not manage a shot on target in the first half and the hosts could have led by two goals at halftime, but Spurs keeper Fraser Forster made a superb save to deny a Rodrigo Muniz header just before the break.
Ange Postecoglou's side drew level in the 56th minute when Richarlison connected with a lofted pass by Ivan Perisic to nod home from a tight angle.
Fulham, however, went close to sealing the win in regular time when Harry Wilson ran onto a loose pass inside the box but Forster's save kept Spurs in the contest.
League Two Salford City beat Leeds United 9-8 on penalties also after a 1-1 draw. Both sides missed a penalty in their first five before Leeds' Jamie Shackleton hit the bar, leaving Ossama Ashley to secure victory for Salford.
Second-tier Plymouth Argyle looked on course to cause another upset when they led 2-0 against Premier League Crystal Palace, but Roy Hodgson's side fought back to win 4-2.
Ben Waine gave Plymouth an early lead and Luke Cundle made it 2-0 after the break but forward Odsonne Edouard pulled one back for Palace just before the hour mark followed by a Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick.
Bournemouth came from a goal down to win 3-2 at second-tier Swansea City, earning boss Andoni Iraola a first win in charge.
Wolverhampton Wanderers crushed League One Blackpool 5-0 while Premier League new boys Luton Town, who are without a point in two games after their return to the top flight, beat League Two Gillingham 3-2.
Second-half goals by Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy earned Championship leaders Leicester City a comfortable 2-0 win over League Two Tranmere Rovers.
• Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old was voted ahead of teammates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, as well as Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, who is now with Bayern Munich.
Haaland's remarkable performance saw him netting 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions last season, contributing to City's triple victory as they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.
The Norway international also achieved recognition in May, being awarded the titles of Premier League's Player of the Season and Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year.
Saka was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the first time after receiving a nomination for the fourth season in a row.
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly secured the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award after finishing as the top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals.
Chelsea's Lauren James was named the Young Player of the Year. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer