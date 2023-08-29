Royal AM coach Maduka wants first away win against Chippa
Royal AM head coach John Maduka hopes their 1-0 win against TS Galaxy at the weekend will augur more success in the DStv Premiership.
After struggling to register a win in three matches, the Durban side finally scored their first three points of the season when they beat TS Galaxy 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday...
