Sundowns juggernaut rolls on with victory over Richards Bay
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The imperious and well-oiled Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut rolls on as they open a sizeable gap at the top of the pile on Wednesday.
The early-season pacesetters continued their impressive start to the campaign with Junior Mendieta providing the 11th-minute decider in a hard-fought 1-0 DStv Premiership win over struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.
The Brazilians have made it five wins in as many games and have significantly increased their advantage at the top of the standings, eight points clear of second-placed SuperSport United.
Sundowns increased their unbeaten league run to 29 matches, which is only bettered by Kaizer Chiefs, who hold the record with 31 matches without defeat set in 2005.
Downs also became fourth team in PSL history to win their opening five games in the season after Chiefs in 1996 and 2014 and Orlando Pirates in 2002.
Richards Bay’s record does not make for good reading as they have gone 18 league matches without a win since they beat relegation-bound Marumo Gallants 2-0 in January.
Richards Bay have suffered 13 defeats and managed five draws and coach Kaitano Tembo will be desperate for a win in their next league match against Sekhukhune United.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made one change from the team that beat Chippa United 2-0 on the weekend with Mendieta replacing captain Themba Zwane.
Tembo also did not tinker much with his team as he made one change from their 0-0 draw against AmaZulu, with Justice Figuareido replacing Thobani Mthembu.
The visitors were the first on the scoresheet after a delightful attacking move that included touches from Mothobi Mvala, Lucas Ribeiro and scorer Mendieta.
Mendieta back-heeled Mvala’s pass to Ribeiro on the edge of the box and the Brazilian midfielder returned the favour by releasing the Argentinian who put the ball past Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola for a delightful goal.
