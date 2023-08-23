Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned after a successful appeal to the FA, the club said.
Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it “did not look like a red card”.
“An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension after a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the FA said in a statement.
Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League standings with four points from two games. They travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.
• Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract.
No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds ($17.82 million) for the 20-year-old.
“I'm absolutely buzzing,” Ramsey told the club website.
“I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I'm really happy it's all officially done now. I can't wait to get started. I can't wipe my smile off my face.”
Ramsey, who moved through Villa's youth ranks, was a regular for the their under-21 side in recent seasons with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 2021.
He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the Championship.
Ramsey earned more than 30 caps with England youth teams, winning under-19 European Championship in 2022.
• Manchester United's England midfielder Mason Mount will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest due to injury and is expected to be out until next month's international break, United said on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old, who started both of United's league games so far this season, picked up an injury in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.
“The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month,” United said in a statement.
The next international break takes place from September 4-12.
United travel to last year's runners-up Arsenal on September 3.
• Newcastle United have signed defender Lewis Hall on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent based on performance-related criteria, the Magpies announced on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old full back has been at Chelsea since the age of eight. He made his senior debut at the club in January 2022, and has a total of 12 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.
Hall is Newcastle's fifth signing in this transfer window, and manager Eddie Howe is happy to add the youngster to his squad.
“He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.”
The England under-21 international is a boyhood Newcastle fan and will wear the number 20 shirt at his new club. — Reuters
Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card
Image: DAVID KLEIN / REUTERS
