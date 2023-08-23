Bafana host Namibia on September 9 and DR Congo on September 12 “in matches that are part of the coach’s preparations for the Nations Cup [finals] in Ivory Coast in January and the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November. The venues of the two matches will be confirmed in the coming days”.
“The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players next week when Broos announces his final list for the two matches.”
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu),
Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Maphosa Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United), Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Keegan Allan (Moroka Swallows), Ime Okon (SuperSport United), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Zuko Mdunyelwa (Chippa United)
Midfielders: Luke le Roux (Varbergs Bois, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (Saint Louis City, US), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Mlungisi Mbunjana (TS Galaxy)
Forwards: Mahlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense, Portugal), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC), Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (RC Strasbourg, France), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Lebo Mothiba named in Bafana squad, three Kaizer Chiefs players make cut
Image: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named big Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba in his 36-player preliminary squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo.
Three Kaizer Chiefs players — veteran left-back Sifiso Hlanti, centreback Given Msimango and forward Pule Mmodi — also made the cut.
Broos had spurned players from Amakhosi in his last squad announcement in May for Bafana’s 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying shock of World Cup semi-finalists Morocco at FNB Stadium in June.
Injury-plagued Mothiba has never had a call-up during Broos’s tenure and will be hoping to make the final squad.
The centre-forward has started both Strasbourg’s Ligue 1 games in 2023-24, scoring a goal.
Burnley’s Lyle Foster has also been included. The striker was left out of Bafana’s squad for the win against Morocco by agreement with Clarets manager Vincent Kompany, as he finds his feet and fights for game time at the promoted English Premier League club.
Cassius Mailula, who signed for Toronto FC from Mamelodi Sundowns last month, was not named, presumably because he has not kicked a ball competitively since last season and is also finding his feet in new surroundings.
Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was a notable inclusion.
