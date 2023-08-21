Suffering was ‘worth it’: Spain on cloud nine after World Cup win
Spain have worked for many years to achieve success on the global stage and those efforts finally paid off on Sunday when they lifted the Women's World Cup, midfielder Aitana Bonmati said after their 1-0 victory over England.
Spain exacted revenge for their quarterfinal defeat to England in last year's European Championship by winning 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney courtesy of Olga Carmona's first-half strike.
It caps a stellar year for Bonmati and eight other Barcelona players in the Spain team, as they won LaLiga and the Champions League last season.
“I have no words, I'm in shock. What we have done is remarkable, we have known how to suffer and enjoy,” Bonmati said.
“I am happy and proud. This is the dream of any soccer player. I can't ask for anything more, at a sporting level it has been an exceptional year.
“Everyone knew the goal, everyone is competitive, everyone is strong mentally. We have been working a lot years for this moment,” she added, as Spain lifted the trophy in only their third appearance in the tournament.
Spain could have been more comfortable in the match had Jennifer Hermoso not had her second-half penalty saved but in the end it did not matter as England could not make the breakthrough.
The Spanish FA (RFEF) did not wait long after their team's victory before posting a pointed message on social media with a picture of coach Jorge Vilda kissing the trophy below the words “VILDA IN”.
The 42-year-old's long tenure as coach was called into question last year when 15 national team players sent letters to the RFEF saying they would no longer play for Spain while Vilda remained coach.
The RFEF backed their coach and Vilda brought three of the mutineers back into the squad for the World Cup while freezing the others out and leaving them at home.
There is no way of knowing what a full-strength Spain might have achieved in New Zealand and Australia but the squad that did get on the plane were good enough to beat England and claim the biggest prize in the women's game.
“I've always said that if all the suffering was necessary to become world champions, it would be worth it,” Vilda said after the final.
“It's been difficult at a personal level in management but at a sporting level we've achieved results that we've never achieved before.
“I am happy we are champions of the world.”
Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA president, also suggested he felt vindicated by Sunday's result.
“It is often said it takes a little time to realise an achievement like this, but I am perfectly aware,” he said.
“We have worked hard, though there were people who did not want to let us work. I think we have to learn in Spain to value positive things. To let people do their job.
“That small percentage of people who were constantly frustrated and resentful must learn that you have to let people work.”
Vilda was asked about his management of twice Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who spent much of the tournament on the bench, and goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who was dropped for good after the 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stage.
“It's been easy, in fact. We are a national team of players, but quickly became a fabulous group, a fabulous team, and right now we are a family and we are world champions.
“The only way to achieve success is by working, working, working. That's how we've achieved it.”
Vilda was asked about his own personal feelings about helping Spain to their first Women's World Cup triumph.
“Extreme happiness,” he said. “We've made many millions of people that were watching us in our country happy.
“I feel proud of my team of football players, not only those who've been here at the World Cup, but those who participated during the whole of the qualification rounds and training camps.”
