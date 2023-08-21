Spain's Bonmati on cloud nine after World Cup win

Spain have been working for many years to achieve success on the global stage and those efforts finally paid off on Sunday when they lifted the Women's World Cup, midfielder Aitana Bonmati said after their 1-0 victory over England.
Spain exacted revenge for their quarterfinal loss to England in last year's European Championship by winning 1-0 at Stadium Australia courtesy of Olga Carmona's first-half strike.
It caps a stellar year for Bonmati and eight other Barcelona players in the Spain team, as they won La Liga and the Champions League last season.
“I have no words, I'm in shock. What we have done is remarkable, we have known how to suffer and enjoy,” Bonmati said.
“I am very happy and proud. This is the dream of any soccer player. I can't ask for anything more, at a sporting level it has been an exceptional year.
“Everyone knew the goal, everyone is competitive, and everyone is strong mentally. We have been working a lot of years for this moment,” she added, as Spain lifted the trophy in only their third appearance in the tournament.
Spain could have been more comfortable in the match had Jennifer Hermoso not had her second-half penalty saved but in the end, it did not matter as England could not make the breakthrough.
“It's the best feeling of my life,” Hermoso said. “We have played the football as we wanted but I still think we are not aware of what we have achieved.”
Spain's win came despite a number of their players being excluded from the squad last year due to a dispute with the coaching staff and showcases their immense depth of talent.
As does the fact they are also the holders of the U17 and U20 World Cups.
Spain are also just the second nation to win the men's and women's World Cups, after Germany.
Meanwhile, captain and World Cup final hero Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said.
“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learnt the sad news after the World Cup final,” the Spanish FA said on social media.
“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.”
An RFEF spokesperson told Reuters that Carmona's father had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday.
“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique,” Carmona wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, Dad.”
According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Carmona's family and friends decided not to tell her so that she could focus on the most important match of her life.
Carmona's mother and brothers travelled to New Zealand during the World Cup's group stage but then rushed back to Spain.
They arrived in Australia on Saturday to support the Real Madrid fullback in the final. — Reuters
Spain's Bonmati on cloud nine after World Cup win
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
