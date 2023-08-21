Chippa need to hatch striking plan — Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila again bemoaned his lack of firepower after watching his team slip to their first DStv Premiership defeat of the season against Mamelodi Sundowns at the NMB Stadium on Saturday.
Before the 2-0 loss to the defending champions, the Gqeberha side had played to three consecutive draws, even forcing Orlando Pirates, who have started the season on a high note, to a 1-1 draw.
Mammila admitted the lack of goals in the draws was due to his top trio of strikers being out with injuries.
But he added that was no excuse and he planned to go toe-to-toe with the Brazilians and his troops had tried admirably, but the better team won on Saturday night.
Sundowns’ first goal came 35 minutes into the match when midfielder Aubrey Modiba beat Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali with a thunderous close-range shot after he received a pass from Zwane from the edge of the box.
Four minutes later, defender Azola Ntsabo put the ball into his own net while trying to clear a speculative shot by the Brazilians’ import, Lucas Ribeiro.
The Chilli Boys also had attempts at goals, but struggled to bury those chances.
Though disappointed, Mammila said he was pleased with his players’ performance.
“The first goal there wasn’t any threat. It was a lack of concentration and we gave them that two-second chance. They didn't create it, we gave it away,” Mammila said.
“The second goal also, an own goal, we gave it away.
“Ronaldo Maarman was one-on-one with the keeper and that should have been a goal. Augustine Mulenga had a one-on-one with the keeper and that should have been a goal.
“But as long as you are in the kitchen you are bound to get some food. So, as it is now we are creating chances.”
When asked if he was maybe considering looking into the market to try to remedy his striking problems, the coach said: “The market is difficult. You can look in the market but there’s nothing.
“You can see even Sundowns, they don’t have [strikers], they only have one.
“There are no strikers, strikers are scarce. We are looking but you can’t find them easily.
“My striker Menzi Ndwandwe came in. He was not 100% fit so we gave him that 20 minutes and he nearly scored with a header.
“But we will build from here. There is no excuse.
“I have to come up with a plan even if I take a winger and convert him into a striker.
“That’s how it is. That’s football. You can play without a striker.”
HeraldLIVE
Chippa need to hatch striking plan — Mammila
Several chances squandered, says coach after 2-0 defeat to Sundowns
