SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt slams poor local pitches, calls for clubs to do more to improve them
SuperSport United has become the latest DStv Premiership coach to criticise the standard of South African pitches.
United beat Cape Town City 1-0 at a visibly bumpy Tshwane University Technology (TUT) pitch which has been overly used in recent weeks during the Women’s Varsity Football tournament.
With this hard-fought win, United moved to second spot on the log standings with seven points from their opening three matches while CT City remain fourth with six points.
After the match, Hunt said clubs must do more to improve the state of their pitches.
“If you look across all the pitches, even Orlando Stadium is bad,” he said as they continue to play their matches away from Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville where Mamelodi Sundowns have spent money fixing some problems.
“I think the onus is on the clubs to do a little bit more because the pitches are so bad. They are hard and bouncy, we all watch football every week and you see pitches that players play on.
“I feel for the players to have played on this pitch, they played four games a day for the past week on this pitch (at TUT Stadium). I said to the players you are not going to play on the grass here but we adapted the best we can.
“It affects the product and if you are putting in millions of rand, you want your product to be better. You feel for the players when you see the ball bouncing all over the show.
“We all want to see a better game of football, it wasn’t a bad game tonight but I am talking in general that all pitches needs to be better.”
Though he had some misgivings about the state of the pitch, Hunt was full of praise for his players as they worked hard to get maximum points.
“I thought we were magnificent with good attitude despite playing on a bad pitch. The attitude of the players was fantastic, it was always going to be difficult because the ball was bouncing all over the show.
“At times it was good but I thought we did really well until the goal and they had numbers up and we couldn’t get hold of the ball and they played through easily.
“They (CT City) are a good side, they have had the same number of core players and we have a few new young players. I am trying to build a team again and their team is much more settled than us.
“We lost about nine players and we are trying to build the team again. We have two loan players and the rest are ours not for a change. We can try and build it but you know what happens with our club.
“We build every year, if could keep the ones we had last year and the year before we will have a very good team but it doesn’t work like that.”
Visiting coach Eric Tinkler said they failed to adapt to the poor pitch.
“I said to the players before the game that we have to adapt to the conditions and we didn’t. It was literally adapt or die and we didn’t to the conditions. The pitch didn’t help the brand of football we are trying to play but that doesn’t mean we must stop trying to play the brand of football that we want to play.”
