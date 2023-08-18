Mamelodi Sundowns have started the defence of their DStv Premiership crown on a good footing with three wins in as many matches, but influential midfielder Neo Maema is not reading much into it.
Sundowns, who are targeting an unprecedented seventh straight league title, started the campaign with wins over Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows where they scored eight goals and conceded two.
Next on their programme is unpredictable Chippa United, who they visit on Saturday (8pm) at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium looking to be the first team to reach double figures.
Asked to reflect on their good start to the season, Maema said it is still early days.
“We know everybody wants to beat us because we are a big club, we are defending league champions and we have a responsibility to be ready to play against anyone,” he said before their trip to Gqeberha.
Sundowns midfielder Maema expecting tough battle from unpredictable Chippa
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Maema added they were happy with keeping a clean sheet in the 4-0 drubbing of Arrows on Tuesday.
“It is important for us, not only to look at the goals we scored, but the clean sheet we got out of our last match. It is only the start of the season and we are getting there.
“We want to focus on our goals, there is stuff happening at the beginning of the season. We need to get our game plans together, we know it is not going to be easy and we must stick together as a team.”
Maema said playing against Chippa, who got a reputable 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates during the week, is not going to be easy.
“Playing against Chippa is difficult, especially in their own backyard, and we are expecting a difficult and intense match from them.
“They are a counterattack team, they are quick on the sides and they will be motivated by playing those draws against Chiefs and Pirates. They will be motivated and we are expecting a difficult match.
“Their wingers are quick on the counterattack, that is their main strength, and they also have new players such as Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, who are influential for their game plan.
“Those are the players who pose the biggest threat and can cause trouble, but we will have to make sure we guard against that. We are preparing well for them and our goal is to get the three points.”
