Chippa coach Mammila plans to manage Sundowns challenge

Chippa United have managed to remain unbeaten despite coach Morgan Mammila being without his injured trio of strikers in the first three matches of the DStv Premiership soccer season.
The absence of quality striking has been there for all to see but Mammila has a plan for the Gqeberha side to continue avoiding defeat and intends to employ it against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Chippa have collected three points from three draws, with their most recent result being a 1-1 stalemate against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday.
The forwards out due to injury are Elmo Kambindu, Menzi Ndwandwe and Diego Appollis, but Mammila plans to continue making do with what he has until they have fully recovered.
“We have the balance in defence and in the middle, and it’s the way that we play,” Mammila said.
“If you look at our play there is a certain identity. We are not just playing for playing’s sake.
“The only problem now is my three strikers are all injured. But that is not an excuse. In modern football, you can play without strikers and that is why I am playing without one.
“So now when we cross, sometimes a winger at the back of his mind forgets the duties that he has to be central, but it’s something that we are working on to fix because the strikers are not going to come back any time soon.”
Mammila said he had a strategy to keep defending champions Sundowns quiet.
“I will make a plan again for the next match, pound for pound again. No parking the bus; I am not a fan of parking the bus.
“I am just here to make it difficult for any team that will be coming to Gqeberha. You are not going to come here with a smile. I want all the teams to go back home with an ugly face.
“Sundowns are not quicker; they invite you and they play behind you.
“We know how they play. We have already started planning for them and we have adjusted our training to suit us and also to suit how to structure against our opponents.”
HeraldLIVE
Chippa coach Mammila plans to manage Sundowns challenge
Image: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
HeraldLIVE
